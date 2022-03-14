Sandra Gayle Knudson Kessler “Sandi” passed away on Thursday, March 10, at the age of 86. She remained in her home in Billings until March 8, when she entered RiverStone Hospice of Billings.
She is survived by her son Chuck Kessler (Patti); daughters Debbi Hanna (Jim) and Kandi Kessler; grandchildren, Dustin, Trenton, Patrick, Jesse, Dylan and Jake; six great-granddaughters and a great-grandson to be born in August.
Sandi was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her ability to put together a gathering was made to look effortless, and she loved to find reasons to gather. Sandi was a high school graduate from Peerless High School who achieved the status of Master Coordinator with her husband in their Shaklee business. Her husband Roy, who was the love of her life, passed away Dec. 22, 2014.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., with interment at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park.
