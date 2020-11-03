 Skip to main content
Sandra Halvorson
Sandra Halvorson

Sandra Halvorson, 50, of Big Timber passed away Monday Nov. 2, 2020 at her home.

Private family services will be held at this time, and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

To leave condolences for the family please visit www.stenbergfuneralhome.com

