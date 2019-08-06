Sandra Lee Hughes passed away on July 22, 2019 with her family at her side. Sandra was born on Sept. 15, 1942 to Robert Dean Hughes and Evelyn Anschutz Hughes in Renton, Washington. The family returned to their hometown of Stickney, South Dakota where Sandra lived throughout her childhood on her parents’ farm.
Sandra married Thomas Metzger on Nov. 3, 1962. Two children were born to this marriage. Sandra and Thomas later divorced.
Sandra soon relocated to Billings to begin her career as a bookkeeper for Boise Cascade, where she worked from 1970 to 1999.
Sandra moved to Memphis, TN for a short time, and then returned to Billings to retire.
Sandra enjoyed sewing all her life, she also enjoyed playing softball, bowling and playing pool. Sandra loved to knit and was a master at making beautiful quilts where she also donated her time and skill to Quilts of Valor.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Tim. Sandra is survived by her sister, Nancy Wesseling of Billings and her two sons, Daniel, Broomfield, CO., Mark A. (Lisa), Moscow, TN. and one grandson, Robert, Broomfield, CO.
Cremation & Funeral Gallery is handling the arrangements. To leave condolences, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.
