Sandra Jean Trask Wyman

In 1955 she married and had three children: Gail Trask, Ellen Jean, and W. Charles. During this time in her life, she lived in Tacoma, Washington; Bozeman; Helena, and then moved to Billings in 1965 where she resided for the rest of her life. She enjoyed travel both domestic and international. Much of her travel centered around the roots of her ancestors, in Norway, Ireland, Scotland and Canada. Sandy had a wide range of interests and was involved in many different activities throughout her life. Volunteering was a core value in her life; community service was a passion of hers. Some of the many organizations she contributed to were: The Billings Community Theatre, the Billings Symphony, the Girl and Boy Scouts, and the Billings Women's History Museum. Additionally, she was a past president of the Billings chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). She was active in the Sons of Norway and an integral part of her Neighborhood Watch. Working to support women's rights and equality were especially important to her. Sandy loved and enjoyed keeping in touch with friends and family throughout Montana and beyond. She worked extensively on Trask/Pirrie genealogy and connected with relatives in Norway, Scotland, and Nova Scotia. In the book ‘The Trasks of Nova Scotia’, she was acknowledged for her help, knowledge and contributions. To know Sandy was to know a fiercely independent woman. She successfully raised her children as a single mother and was driven to serve her community, helping many with whom she came in contact, and managing to have a few laughs along the way. She lived independently in her home until a month before her death. She was an example for all of us.