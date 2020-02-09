Sandra Jean Trask Wyman passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at her son's home in Bozeman. Sandy was born April 11, 1933, to Norman and Beulah (Erickson) Trask in Billings. She was raised on the family ranch (Glenarrow Ranch) just south of Ballantine with her sisters, Annie and Karen. There she attended school in the ranch's one room schoolhouse. In her youth she was a Rainbow Girl; a young women's auxiliary of Free Masonry. Sandy attended Billings Senior High for a year; she completed her high school education at St. Mary's Hall, a college prep school in Faribault, Minnesota; and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado.
You have free articles remaining.
In 1955 she married and had three children: Gail Trask, Ellen Jean, and W. Charles. During this time in her life, she lived in Tacoma, Washington; Bozeman; Helena, and then moved to Billings in 1965 where she resided for the rest of her life. She enjoyed travel both domestic and international. Much of her travel centered around the roots of her ancestors, in Norway, Ireland, Scotland and Canada. Sandy had a wide range of interests and was involved in many different activities throughout her life. Volunteering was a core value in her life; community service was a passion of hers. Some of the many organizations she contributed to were: The Billings Community Theatre, the Billings Symphony, the Girl and Boy Scouts, and the Billings Women's History Museum. Additionally, she was a past president of the Billings chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). She was active in the Sons of Norway and an integral part of her Neighborhood Watch. Working to support women's rights and equality were especially important to her. Sandy loved and enjoyed keeping in touch with friends and family throughout Montana and beyond. She worked extensively on Trask/Pirrie genealogy and connected with relatives in Norway, Scotland, and Nova Scotia. In the book ‘The Trasks of Nova Scotia’, she was acknowledged for her help, knowledge and contributions. To know Sandy was to know a fiercely independent woman. She successfully raised her children as a single mother and was driven to serve her community, helping many with whom she came in contact, and managing to have a few laughs along the way. She lived independently in her home until a month before her death. She was an example for all of us.
Sandy is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Gail (Chris) Wyman-Jackson, Ellen (Stephen) Pfeifer, and son and daughter in-law, Chuck (Sheryl) Wyman; grandchildren Shannon (Michael) Freebee, Morgan Pfeifer, Trask Wyman, Nick Wyman, and Bailey Wyman; her sister Karen Doolen; numerous cousins; and extended family members.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm, June 20, 2020 at the Moss Mansion in Billings, Montana. Should you wish to make a memorial in her name please consider the following: National Women's History Museum, 205 S. Whiting St. Suite 254, Alexandria, VA 22304; St. Labre Indian Schools, Ashland, MT 59004 or Moss Mansion, 914 Division St, Billings, MT 59101. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com
Service information
2:00PM
914 Division Street
Billings, MT 59101
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.