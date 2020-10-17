Sandra L. Stepper

Sandra Stepper was born to Hazel B. Gum and Rex Rechsteiner. She spent her early years in Hawaii before moving to Billings, where she met her husband and began her family. She was a very driven and caring woman and will be missed by everyone that came across her path.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years Bob, sons Tyler (Amy) and Greg (Renee), grandchildren Allison, Brandon, Noah, and Joey, brothers Marty (Vicenza) Mike (Donna) and sister Kris (Ray).
A celebration of life will be held in Billings in 2021. In lieu of flowers please give to The Assistance Fund https://tafcares.org/donors/ways-to-donate/
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.