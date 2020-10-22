Sandra Lea Ziler
The family of Sandra Ziler will be hosting a private in-person service at 11 a.m. on October 31st for close family and friends only, but open to all wishing to say their goodbyes via online event.
Meeting ID: 862 351 2613
An open house memorial will follow, hosted by the American Legion Post 7 in downtown Sheridan from 1-4 p.m. Please note social distancing guidelines will be honored and adhered to during this time.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.
