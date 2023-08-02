Sandra Lee Haugan

BILLINGS - Sandra Lee Haugan, 82, went to be with the Lord on July 29, 2023. Sandy was born to John and Lois Parriott on Feb. 4, 1941, in Livingston. While growing up in the family business, Livingston Hardware, she met Ron Haugan during her school years.

Ron and Sandy were married in 1965 after finishing their degrees at Montana State University in Bozeman. They enjoyed 58 years of marriage. While making their home in Billings, beginning in 1970, they raised three children together: Scott, Jodie and Jeannine.

Sandy's true joy came from time spent with her husband, children and their families; caring for her flowers; making porcelain dolls; watching butterflies and birds; cooking family meals; and creating a home for her family. Her heart was completely dedicated to her home and family life. Sandy was proud to be a gramma to seven grandchildren and dearly loved each one of them.

Sandy received her bachelor's degree in Education from Montana State University and her master's degree from Eastern Montana College. She taught in the San Francisco Bay Area, Billings and Livingston throughout her career. She was a lifelong educator at heart dedicated to teaching children to read. She enjoyed her time as an adjunct university instructor at MSUB and serving youth as a private reading tutor for many years.

Sandy will be missed by her family and dear friends but we all know we will see her again in Heaven. She lived a long, full life. She is survived by her husband, Ron, of Billings; Scott (Shelby) Haugan and their daughters, Maya, Lena and Nora of Bozeman; Jodie (Mark) Prewett and their children, Phillip, Ciana and Stephanie of Park City; and Jeannine (Eddie) Olson and their son, Jake, of Luther.

Extended family includes Wally and Kris Haugan of Kent, Washington, along with their children/families Kim, Kendra and Kyle; and nieces and nephew, Valerie Veto-Pratt, Ronald Veto, and Jacqueline Veto-Branum along with their spouses and families. Sandy has several Parriott family cousins.

Sandy is preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Vince Veto and Ron's parents, Wally and Kewpie Haugan, all from Livingston.

Our family sincerely thanks the women at Highgate Senior Living for their gracious care, love and commitment to our wife, mom and gramma over the last year. Your dedication has been remarkable.

At Sandy's request, no funeral services are planned. A family gathering will take place in Livingston.

