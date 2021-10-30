Sandra Lynne “Sandy” Barz, 78, passed away from complications of Parkinson's Disease on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, surrounded by her loving husband and three daughters.

Sandy was born on Aug. 10, 1943, in Chicago, the daughter of Hazel Murphy Brown and Robert Anton Stelzer. When Sandy was 3, she and her mom moved to Terry to be closer to the family ranch located in Circle. Two years later, her mother remarried, and Sandy was adopted by Cecil Nester Brown. In the coming years, the family welcomed Mike, Neil and Kelly, Sandy's brothers.

After growing up as a Terry Terrier, Sandy attended the University of Montana where she joined Delta Gamma Sorority, which ignited her lifelong passion for community service. She spent two summers working in the Yellowstone National Park Accounting Department while living in Mammoth Hot Springs. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting and attended one year of law school at the U of M. She remained a loyal Grizzly fan throughout the years. Sandy moved to Helena, working as a CPA for Galusha, Higgins and Galusha, and took a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Europe with two close friends. In 1966, Sandy met the love of her life at a Christmas party. She and Arthur Barz were married in 1969 and enjoyed 52 wonderful and adventurous years together. They moved to Billings and welcomed their first daughter, Darcy, in 1971 followed by Karla and Tonya.