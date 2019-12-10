365 days ago you said goodbye to this earth and were welcomed into your forever heavenly home.
We miss you, Mama, but can only imagine how you are dancing in Glory!
You leave behind your six children, thirteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, extended family and countless friends. We thank our dad for holding your hand until the very end. You were proud of each and every one of us and we know you are watching and guiding us forever.
You leave a legacy of grace and forgiveness. You taught us what it means to be a prayer warrior. Though you were tiny, you were a giant in the eyes of many as you modeled what it means to live in and walk by faith.
Your faith was admirable. You served your entire life dedicated to your church and the various roles you served – usher, greeter, choir director, deaconess, board member.
You have free articles remaining.
You loved life, comida muy sabrosa, good music (getting your praise on!), conversations and chismes, belly laughs and the Lord with your whole being. Your family was your greatest joy.
Though there is sadness, there is also great peace as we know you are now with our Creator. We thank you for the many memories of faithfulness and lessons you taught through the years that have provided us a solid foundation that will last a lifetime.
With grateful hearts, we give praise for your life. ¡Te queremos pa’ siempre!
I Peter 5:10
“And the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast.”
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.