Sandra (Sandy) Harris
Sandra (Sandy) Harris, died on August 6, 2020, from metastatic breast cancer at age 64. Unapologetic and unrelenting, Sandy was the epitome of a true fighter - first standing up to breast cancer 15 years ago, fighting valiantly against a cancer she wasn't supposed to beat while raising four wonderful children (Jason, Matt, Emily, Katie) and helping many others along the way. While Sandy's faithful fight has ended, her legacy will live on in the hearts of the countless people she impacted. Her light through the battle, aside from her children, were her granddaughter Peyton and her house full of dogs.

Sandy's larger than life persona and relentless compassion surfaced most during her pursuits of social justice for women often silenced by the judicial system as a victim witness coordinator at the Yellowstone County Attorney's office. Yet, even in uncertain times, Sandy clung to her belief that life is not merely a series of meaningless coincidences but a beautiful concoction of humor, wit, and healing. Her father Harold Slavens, and sister Jennifer will forever miss the rainbow and sunshine Sandy brought to their lives. She is preceded in death by her mother Laraine Benson Slavens and her beloved brother Don. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.

