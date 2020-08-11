Sandra (Sandy) Harris, died on August 6, 2020, from metastatic breast cancer at age 64. Unapologetic and unrelenting, Sandy was the epitome of a true fighter - first standing up to breast cancer 15 years ago, fighting valiantly against a cancer she wasn't supposed to beat while raising four wonderful children (Jason, Matt, Emily, Katie) and helping many others along the way. While Sandy's faithful fight has ended, her legacy will live on in the hearts of the countless people she impacted. Her light through the battle, aside from her children, were her granddaughter Peyton and her house full of dogs.