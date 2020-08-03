Sandra 'Sandy' Louise Dockstader

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Whether going to the mountains or to Walmart, you could bet Sandy would arrive in style and on time. She was, simply, stunning. Now ‘Skippy', as her daughter and friends called her, has headed off on a new adventure with class, grace, and a sparkle in her eye.

Her children and grandchildren have learned many valuable lessons from her, chief among them, to form their own opinions & values, and be ready to defend them. Self-pity and negativity were foreign to her. She inspired countless people, especially women. She made a profound impact whether you knew her for a lifetime or for fifteen minutes.

Sandy never met a dog she did not love or a craft she could not create with her own artistic flair. As her neighbor and good friend, Cheryl, so aptly said, ‘Sandy bedazzled everything she touched and I never knew anyone like her'. There can't be many people who tell stories of hiking to 10,000 ft., cross country skiing, shooting jello shots, staying overnight in a fire watch tower, and breaking a leg while fly fishing & kayaking. Sandy could, all happening in the 82nd year of her life.