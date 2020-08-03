Sandra 'Sandy' Louise Dockstader

Whether going to the mountains or to Walmart, you could bet Sandy would arrive in style and on time. She was, simply, stunning. Now ‘Skippy', as her daughter and friends called her, has headed off on a new adventure with class, grace, and a sparkle in her eye.
Her children and grandchildren have learned many valuable lessons from her, chief among them, to form their own opinions & values, and be ready to defend them. Self-pity and negativity were foreign to her. She inspired countless people, especially women. She made a profound impact whether you knew her for a lifetime or for fifteen minutes.
Sandy never met a dog she did not love or a craft she could not create with her own artistic flair. As her neighbor and good friend, Cheryl, so aptly said, ‘Sandy bedazzled everything she touched and I never knew anyone like her'. There can't be many people who tell stories of hiking to 10,000 ft., cross country skiing, shooting jello shots, staying overnight in a fire watch tower, and breaking a leg while fly fishing & kayaking. Sandy could, all happening in the 82nd year of her life.
This world has lost an adventurous, fun, strong and loving woman; and for the causes she believed in, the most fierce advocate they could hope for. She will be sorely missed by the many people she touched, but we take comfort in knowing that wherever her beautiful spirit lands, it will be more special with her arrival.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity or volunteer for a cause you fiercely believe in. Sandy did not believe in sitting on the sidelines. Be an active participant in the changes you wish to see.
Bon voyage beautiful lady!!
