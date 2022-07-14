Sandra "Sandy" Mogan Thompson peacefully passed away on July 9, in Billings, MT. She was born on July 8, 1942, in Laurel, MT to Paul and Mary Mogan. Sandy married Roy Thompson in 1988 and over the following 34 years, they made homes in Billings, MT, Florence, MT, and Antioch, CA. Roy and Sandy returned to Billings in 2001 where they made their retirement home. Sandy enjoyed painting and crocheting, cooking family meals, large family gatherings, and having a good laugh with friends and family.

Sandy is survived by her husband Roy, her children Tammy Ralston of Miles City, MT; Louis Ralston of Milwaukee, WI (Jennifer); and Mary Roddenberry of Hobbs, NM (Mark). Sandy is also survived by 6 brothers (Gary, Steve, Greg, John, Dennis, and Mark) and 4 sisters (Deanna, Diana, Sue, and Theresa); by her many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Granddaughter Jennifer Rumsey was special joy in Sandy's life as she was always on the spot for helping around the house or simply joining grandma for a cup of coffee and chat.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, her twin sister Margie Buchanan, and daughters Christie Rumsey and Lorie Ralston.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 15 from 1-5 p.m. at The Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Avenue, Billings, MT.

A mass will be held on Saturday, July 16 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 317 W 7th St, Laurel, MT. A Graveside Service will follow the mass at Yellowstone National Cemetery, in Laurel, MT. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donating in Sandy's name to the Shriners Hospitals for Children (online: https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/en/giving or by calling 855-401-4897).