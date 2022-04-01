Sandra “Sandy” Ross, age 82, of Billings formerly of Terry passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Billings, Montana.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Grace Bible Church in Miles City followed by a luncheon. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Prairie County Cemetery in Terry. A full obituary can be read at www.stevensonandsons.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.