Sandra 'Sandy' Ross

Sandra “Sandy” Ross, age 82, of Billings formerly of Terry passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Billings, Montana.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Grace Bible Church in Miles City followed by a luncheon. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Prairie County Cemetery in Terry. A full obituary can be read at www.stevensonandsons.com.

