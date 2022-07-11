Sandra Torske Wigdahl, age 80 of Blair, NE passed away July 9. Memorial services: Thursday, July 14, at 2 p.m. at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. Visitation: prior to services beginning at 12 p.m. Survivors: husband LeRoy; sister Janice Heath and brother Larry Torske; sons: Matthew (Robin) and Nathan (Julie); five grandchildren: Thomas, Brooke, Katherine, Brody, and Jonathan Wigdahl.