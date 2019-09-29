LAUREL — Sandy Adams passed away peacefully on Sept. 18, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Copenhagen, Denmark, she was a wonderful Wife, Mother, G-Ma, Great G-Ma, Sister, Aunt, and Friend. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Eigil and Sofie, Husband Donald, Mother-in-law Diamond, and Sister Mary.
She will be dearly missed and is survived by her children: Jannie (Doug) and Donald Jr.; four Granddaughters, Kelsey (Steven), Allie (James), Stefanie, and Sydni (Justin); her Great-Granddaughter, Shelby, sister Kirsten, several nieces and nephews, and dear friend, Yvonne Peters and family. She will be missed by everyone that was blessed to have known her. Cremation has taken place and a private Celebration of Sandy's Life was held in Laurel MT.
