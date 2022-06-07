Sandy Mehus, beloved wife, mother, friend and grandmother to countless, went to rest with Jesus on Saturday, June 6. She most loved her flowers, doggie Roxy, family, friends and all the children whose lives she touched across decades.

Please join us to celebrate her beautiful life amongst her flowerbeds at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 11. Memorials can be made to Child & Family Services of Billings, where she shared her love for many years.

