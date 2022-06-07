 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sandy Mehus

  • 0
Sandy Mehus

Sandy Mehus, beloved wife, mother, friend and grandmother to countless, went to rest with Jesus on Saturday, June 6. She most loved her flowers, doggie Roxy, family, friends and all the children whose lives she touched across decades.

Please join us to celebrate her beautiful life amongst her flowerbeds at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 11. Memorials can be made to Child & Family Services of Billings, where she shared her love for many years.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why do dogs love squeaky toys?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News