Sandy S. (Kitts) Brook, 72, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Merced, California. She was born Sep. 15, 1949 in Basin, Wyoming to Donald Kitts and Irene (Suomi) Kitts.

Sandy is survived by sister, Donene C. Berry (Jeffrey), niece, Samantha C. Thompson (Herschel Jr.), niece, Hayley Galland (Matt), nephew, Garth Demaree, great-niece, Alexis C. Thompson, and great-nephew, Desmond H. Thompson, her former husband Michael Brook and sister-in-law, Shelly Ruhl.

Sandy is predeceased by her father, Donald Kitts (1971) and mother, Irene (Suomi) Kitts (2006), and her beloved Shetland Collie, Odie.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2916 N. McKee Road, Merced, CA. Condolences may be sent to 818 W. 20th Street, Merced, CA, 95340.

The family asks you to consider donations to the American Cancer Society for Acute Myeloid Leukemia research, California Lutheran University Football Program, Thousand Oaks CA and St. Paul Lutheran School, Merced CA.