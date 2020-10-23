Sanna Svenson, 92, of Billings, passed away, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the St. John's United Nursing Home. She is now with loving angels and Jesus Christ.

Sanna was born March 16, 1928, to Sigvart and Selma Helleren in Hekestad, Norway. She married her husband, Erling Svenson, Feb. 29, 1948. They met when Erling came home from Montana to visit his family who lived on a neighboring farm. After getting married, Sanna completed her travel paperwork, said goodbye to her family, and set sail for the United States. After many days on a ship and a train, they arrived in Montana. Her husband already had a large prosperous sheep ranch north of Reedpoint. Sanna, who was twenty one years old, had to quickly adjust to the life of a rancher's wife. They raised four children, Ardith, Shirley, Sven, and Spener.