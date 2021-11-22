Sara A. Gerber, 31, passed away due to natural causes at Northern Montana Hospital on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Cremation has taken place, and memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at First Lutheran Church with Pastor Megan Hoewisch officiating.
Sara's family has suggested memorial donations be made in her memory to the Friends of the Animal Shelter or a charity of the donor's choice. Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with services and arrangements. Please visit Sara's online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for her family at www.hollandbonine.com.
