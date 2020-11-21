Sara Jayne Hebner (Mitchell)

On Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, Sara Jayne Hebner, loving wife and mother of two, passed away at the age of 56 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Sara was born on March 24, 1964, in Billings, Montana, to Robert L. Mitchell and Pamela Stone Mitchell. She grew up in Billings and attended Billings Senior High School where she graduated with high honors and was one of six national merit scholars in the graduating class of 1982. She attended Georgetown University and received her bachelor's degree in International Business and Chinese in 1987 and became an animated Hoya basketball fan. During her time at Georgetown, she studied abroad in Taiwan to deepen her knowledge of the Chinese language. In addition to Chinese, Sara studied French and loved to speak in her impeccable, if not slightly dramatic, French accent. On August 22, 1987, she married David A. Hebner and together they raised two children, Olivia and Henry. Sara worked as an HR Benefits Consultant at many companies over the years, most recently at Cigna in St. Louis where she made many friends.