Sarah Ferro earned her angel’s wings on July 28, 2019. She was born on Dec. 31, 1958, in Manheim, Pennsylvania. She married her soul mate, Larry Ferro, on Sept. 2, 1993.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Calvary Cemetery.

Full obituary can be found at www.michelottisawyers.com.

