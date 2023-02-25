Sarah Jane Repka, of Billings, passed away on Feb. 15, at the age of 99. She was born to Witt and Catharine Bash Norman on April 21, 1923, in Eldora, Iowa. They were later joined by two sisters, Shirley and Delphia, who have previously passed.

After spending the early part of her life in Iowa, she attended the State University of Iowa (which is now The University of Iowa), where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in romance languages. In 1943, Sarah married Lowell James Peck. They raised three children, Sam, Cary and Martha. They divorced in 1967.

Sarah married Milous Repka in 1969. With this union, she gained two stepchildren, Suzanne and Daniel. Sarah and Milous had a loving, adventurous marriage until his passing in 2011. For the last seven years of her life, she enjoyed the companionship of John Graham.

Sarah taught in Iowa, South Dakota, Hawaii, and retired from teaching Spanish in Billings. She enjoyed chaperoning Spanish students on yearly trips to Mexico and Spain. Her interests included hosting dinner parties, doing crossword puzzles in pen, traveling, collecting art, and dogs.

She had a unique group of friends, including The Crazy Ladies, who loved spending time at her beloved cabin at East Rosebud Lake. There they shared favorite recipes, hiking, canoeing, story telling, laughing and fellowship in God's mountains. She was forever grateful for their love, support and friendship when the cabin burned down in 1996 and was rebuilt.

She is survived by Milous' and her children: Sam (Gozel) Peck, Cary (Kevin) Roberts, Suzanne (John) Braun, Daniel (Chris) Repka, and Martha (Paul) Roney; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Special thanks to Westpark Village staff, particularly the Pearls wing.

She wished to be cremated and her ashes taken to East Rosebud Lake. A celebration of her life will be at First Presbyterian Church, at 11 a.m. Friday, April 21, which would have been her 100th birthday.

Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary has charge of arrangements. Remembrances may be shared with the family at www.michelottisawyers.com.

Vaya con Dios.