Sarah Marie Ostlund

Sarah Marie Ostlund

Sarah Ostlund

Sarah Marie Ostlund escaped her earthly struggles on May 3, in Billings.

Family and friends are invited to the visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at Michelotti-Sawyers, 1001 Alderson Ave., in Billings. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 537 Grand Ave. in Billings, with burial at 11 a.m. Friday, May 20, at the Malta Cemetery.

Full obituary available at www.michelottisawyers.com.

