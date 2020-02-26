Saul Anthony Angulo, Jr. came into this world 3 months early in Billings on March 26, 2019, the son on Saul and Jessica Angulo. He had 10 months of struggles in life and passed away into the arms of Jesus on Feb 24, 2020.
Saul joined his big sisters Isabella and Ivery in the family home. His big bright eyes and adorable smile brought joy to his parents and sisters, as well as his extended family, the nurses that cared for him, and anyone that laid eyes on him. His short life touched so many other lives and his presence in this world reunited family that had been estranged for a long time. His mommy says that because of him, her life was better. He taught her to be a better mom and a better human. His daddy will cherish the time he had with his baby boy.
Despite the countless days in the hospital, therapies, surgeries and a constant need for oxygen, he was a happy little boy! He smiled and cooed and loved to be snuggled. He generated love, and the time his family had with him leaves them forever grateful. His life and death had brought clarity and a deep faith to all who loved him. They continue to lean on each other for support and appreciate all those who have reached out to share their love.
He will be eternally missed by his parents Saul and Jessica Angulo of Billings; sisters Isabella and Ivery; aunt Stacie Bowden and her family including Ali Ross, Shay Ross, Lani Ross; grandma and grandpa Frost, grandma and grandpa Angulo; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, too numerous to mention; as well as his favorite puppies Bonez and Echo.
Saul was preceded in death by his brother Izaiah; grandma Thompson, grandma and grandpa Angulo and many other angels in heaven looking after him. He is safe in the arms of Jesus and his loving family.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Celebration will be held in the summer. Heights Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/families/angulo to see more photos and leave condolences for the family.
