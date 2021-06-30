 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scott Alan Fraser
0 entries

Scott Alan Fraser

  • 0

Scott Alan Fraser

Scott Fraser of Belgrade. MT, formally of Roundup, passed away on Nov. 18, 2020 following a hard fought battle against esophageal cancer. Memorial services will be held on July 3, 2021 at 3 p.m. at St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Roundup, followed by burial at the Roundup City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Teddy Blue Abbott Monument, the Roundup Bud committee or a charity of one's choice.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News