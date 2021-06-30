Scott Alan Fraser

Scott Fraser of Belgrade. MT, formally of Roundup, passed away on Nov. 18, 2020 following a hard fought battle against esophageal cancer. Memorial services will be held on July 3, 2021 at 3 p.m. at St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Roundup, followed by burial at the Roundup City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Teddy Blue Abbott Monument, the Roundup Bud committee or a charity of one's choice.