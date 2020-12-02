 Skip to main content
Scott Alan Fraser, 44, of Belgrade, MT passed away on Nov. 18, 2020 in his home, surrounded by loved ones, following a battle with esophageal cancer.

He was born to Jerry and Emma (Gilbert) Fraser on Jan. 28, 1976.

While attending RHS, Scott participated in all sports and played the saxophone in the band. He was also involved in the student council, honor roll society and was student body president. Scott met the love of his life, Tara Moeller, while attending MSU and they were married on Sept. 9, 2000. After graduating from MSU with an electrical engineering degree, he started his professional career with ILX Lightwave, followed by supervisory roles at Quantum Composers & FLIR.

Scott combined his engineering expertise with his love of fly fishing to co-found Big Sky Rod Box with his best friend Javan.

Scott is survived by his wife Tara of Belgrade. His parents, Jerry and Emma Fraser of Roundup, brother, Cory and wife Monique and their daughters, Kambry and Hailey.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held in the summer of 2021.

