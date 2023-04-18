Our community lost a generous and faithful servant last week. Scott Atwood passed away the morning of Thursday, April 13, 2023 after a blessedly short battle with cancer. We are all grateful that he did not suffer long, although we would have liked to hear more of his stories. He was surrounded by his children, fiancee, big brother and the pattering of the first spring rain outside his window.

Scott was born to Lester and Arlean Atwood on July 11, 1961 here in Billings. Alongside his sister Kim, brothers Terry and Bruce, and a gaggle of rambunctious friends he had an adventurous childhood. He always dreamed of a being an architect, and after graduating from West High School, he attended Montana State University and earned his degree. After college, he moved back to Billings, started a family and eventually went on to run his own firm, Atwood Architecture. (Many buildings in town are Atwood Architecture designs, so keep an eye out!).

My father was a true pillar of the community and an active member in many, many organizations. He was proudly serving as the 102nd Governor for the Montana District of Kiwanis, a role he cherished. Additionally, he was active in Love INC., AIDSPIRIT USA, Big Sky Science Education Enhancement, Reading Rocks, and his beloved bowling team, the Fireballers! He was also a facilitator of "Real Men", a bible study group at Faith Chapel. Somehow, he also found time to craft wooden boxes for charity, play chess with friends and spend time with friends and family.

Every time I got in my father's car, I was struck by a sticky note he had taped on his dashboard. It was a verse from Philippians 4:6. "Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God." Then he added his own note “What can I be thankful for today?” I believe that this is how he would counsel all of us to proceed in his wake. Do not let the anxiety drag us down as we try to honor his memory, and instead know that he, this community he built, and God are looking after us, and to shift our focus from grief to thankfulness for the time he did have and for the ripples of his kindness that will keep doing great and honorable work for a long time to come.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Arlean Atwood, and his sister and brother-in-law Kim and Steve Kramer. Scott is survived by his children Lisa and Jay Atwood, his fiancée Jan Cole Pursell and her family, and his brothers Terry (Andrea) and Bruce (Michelle) Atwood. Scott also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and more. (Sorry I ca''t name you all. There are a lot of us.).

Services will be held on Friday, April 21 at 11 a.m. at Faith Chapel. In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations in Scott's name to the Montana Kiwanis Foundation, AIDSPIRIT USA or Love INC.