Scott Douglas Somers, 38, of Chicago, IL, died in his home, of natural causes, on April 2, 2021.

Scott was born August 16, 1982, in Havre, MT, to Douglas and Donna Somers of Turner, MT, the eldest of four children. The family moved to Billings in 1990. Scott graduated with honors from Skyview High School.

Scott played trumpet in elementary school and became an accomplished trumpeter, having the rare distinction of qualifying for the Montana All-State Band all four years of his high school career.

He began working as a radio announcer at the age of 16, soon becoming one of Billings' favorite announcers, according to local polls. He learned all aspects of the business, which landed him the position of station manager at the University of Washington. At age 19 he started up the campus radio station, which had been dormant for 20 years.

Scott graduated Cum Laude from the University of Washington. He moved to Chicago, where he quickly achieved his goal of financial advisor in a major bank, earning numerous awards.