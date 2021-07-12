Scott Douglas Somers, 38, of Chicago, IL, died in his home, of natural causes, on April 2, 2021.
Scott was born August 16, 1982, in Havre, MT, to Douglas and Donna Somers of Turner, MT, the eldest of four children. The family moved to Billings in 1990. Scott graduated with honors from Skyview High School.
Scott played trumpet in elementary school and became an accomplished trumpeter, having the rare distinction of qualifying for the Montana All-State Band all four years of his high school career.
He began working as a radio announcer at the age of 16, soon becoming one of Billings' favorite announcers, according to local polls. He learned all aspects of the business, which landed him the position of station manager at the University of Washington. At age 19 he started up the campus radio station, which had been dormant for 20 years.
Scott graduated Cum Laude from the University of Washington. He moved to Chicago, where he quickly achieved his goal of financial advisor in a major bank, earning numerous awards.
Scott loved baseball and coached a men's team in Chicago, always wearing a black jersey with number 5. ‘Scotty' personally paid entrance fees for many newcomers. Playing Fantasy Baseball with his friends was a highlight every year. He welcomed any opportunity to watch his Seattle Mariners play, and could be found in Florida or Arizona for opening day of Spring Training.
Scott had a quick wit and infectious smile, which endeared him to all. He ensured everyone felt included, and quickly brought a smile to anyone not sporting one.
His friends cherish that Scott spear-headed an event each December including meeting at his house for brunch, then dispersing (with instructions to be overly generous) for hours of shopping for under-privileged children, then back for a wrapping party. Scott personally paid for the delivery of the gifts, anonymously, to children who must have thought they hit the jackpot.
Scott is survived by his parents, brothers Adam (Breea) and Jacob, all of Billings, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Fred Somers, Irene Vanburg, Edward and Jennie Hogg; aunt Wanda McCullough, and baby sister, Cara Joy Somers.
A memorial celebrating Scott's life will be held July 16, 11 a.m., at Harvest Church, 1235 Wicks Lane, in Billings. In lieu of flowers the family asks that friends make donations to their favorite charity.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.