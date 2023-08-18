Scott Edward Hay Stewart

BILLINGS - Scott Edward Hay Stewart of Billings met Jesus on August 5, 2023, surrounded by his wife Debbie Rish Stewart, sister Shawn Hinz and her family, following a courageous battle with Non-Hodgkins' lymphoma.

Scott was born to Betty Rae Hay Stewart and Edward Hay in Poplar, MT. He graduated high school from Huntley Project and attended college at MSU Bozeman. Scott became a skilled golf professional and was employed by golf courses in CA, AZ, IL and finally Hilton Head, SC where he met and married Deborah Rish on July 7, 2007.

Scott is survived by his wife Debbie, sister Shawn Hinz (Derek), niece Shanna Zier (Brian), grand-nieces Maddie and Ellie Zier, nephew Shayne Hinz (Theresa) and grand-nephews, Hunter and Hayden Hinz along with Debbie's family, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A Montana family camping celebration of life will occur at a later date. For those who desire, memorials can be made to Cornerstone Community Church, 4525 Grand Ave., Billings, MT 59106. A full obituary can be found on the Cremation & Funeral Gallery website.