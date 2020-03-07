Scott was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Bob and Bertie Grasser. He graduated high school from Billings West and joined the Air Force.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scott married Vicki Griggs in 1979. They had two sons. Danny and Scotty. In Columbia Falls, Montana, Scott worked for Plum Creek Lumber and was an EMT.

He is survived by his wife Vicki; sons Danny and Scotty; his mother, Bertie Grasser; his mother-in-law, Fern Griggs; his sisters, Debi (Wayne) Doney and Linda (Ron) Jung; his brother, Kevin Grasser; and his sister-in-law, Carrie (Ed) VanKrieken.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 18th at 11 a.m. in Columbia Falls at Canvas Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Scott Grasser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.