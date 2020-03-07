Scott Grasser
0 entries

Scott Grasser

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Scott was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Bob and Bertie Grasser. He graduated high school from Billings West and joined the Air Force.

Scott married Vicki Griggs in 1979. They had two sons. Danny and Scotty. In Columbia Falls, Montana, Scott worked for Plum Creek Lumber and was an EMT.

He is survived by his wife Vicki; sons Danny and Scotty; his mother, Bertie Grasser; his mother-in-law, Fern Griggs; his sisters, Debi (Wayne) Doney and Linda (Ron) Jung; his brother, Kevin Grasser; and his sister-in-law, Carrie (Ed) VanKrieken.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 18th at 11 a.m. in Columbia Falls at Canvas Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Scott Grasser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News