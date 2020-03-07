Scott was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Bob and Bertie Grasser. He graduated high school from Billings West and joined the Air Force.
You have free articles remaining.
Scott married Vicki Griggs in 1979. They had two sons. Danny and Scotty. In Columbia Falls, Montana, Scott worked for Plum Creek Lumber and was an EMT.
He is survived by his wife Vicki; sons Danny and Scotty; his mother, Bertie Grasser; his mother-in-law, Fern Griggs; his sisters, Debi (Wayne) Doney and Linda (Ron) Jung; his brother, Kevin Grasser; and his sister-in-law, Carrie (Ed) VanKrieken.
A Celebration of Life will be held on April 18th at 11 a.m. in Columbia Falls at Canvas Church.
To plant a tree in memory of Scott Grasser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.