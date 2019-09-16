After a courageous battle with cancer, Scott Mott passed away peacefully on Saturday night, Sept. 14, 2019.
Scott was a proud graduate of West High ’69 and attended Eastern Montana College, where he became a skilled photographer. He was an avid fisherman, a voracious reader and a fierce friend. Always eager for good conversation over good coffee, he was a big sports fan and loved the Dallas Cowboys. He was a dedicated father, son and nephew who cared for his elders in Billings for many years, even while fighting his own battle.
He is survived by a loving family: son Andy and his wife Barb, their children Mary and Peter of Bristow, Virginia; and mother Marge Mott of Billings, along with many cousins and extended family spread throughout the country.
Cremation has taken place. No services will be held, by his request.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, make donations to the American Cancer Society or RiverStone Hospice and ask all the loved men in your lives to be screened for prostate cancer every year starting at age 40.
He will be missed, and will not be forgotten.
