Scott R. Reese, 56, of Billings passed away at his home Wednesday August 25, 2021 of natural causes.
Scott was born in Lehighton, PA the son of Sandy Edwards and Richard Reese.
He is survived by his daughter Ashley Reese and four grandchildren of North Carolina, his mother Sandy Edwards of Billings, father and step-mother Richard and Lynda Reese of Columbus, brother Jeff (Minerva) Reese and their son, sister Kelly (Jeff) Swindoll and their children of Morgans Point, TX, foster daughter Jaqui (Jake) Havener and their son James of Billings, step-brothers Wesley, Trevor and Eric Smith and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.
