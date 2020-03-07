Scott Summers

Scott Richard Summers, age 67, passed away February 16, 2020, due to complications from a sudden illness. Scott grew up in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Pittsburgh, as the middle of five children.

A Penn State engineer, Scott moved to Montana in service of his passion for hunting. There, he met the love of his life, Kristi Johannsen. He proposed on their second date, and they tied the knot on July 27, 1985. Together, they had three children: Justine, Amanda, and Gregory. Scott also raised several bird dogs and a lot of hell.

Scott was known to bake elaborate birthday cakes for his children and to send his Neapolitan Bars and fruitcakes to his “A List” at Christmas every year. He laid tile, landscaped yards, and planted a pie garden so Kristi could bake him all the cherry, raspberry, and rhubarb pies he wanted. He taught his kids to train dogs, work hard, parallel park and break the rules the right way. He took them to the beach and on roller coasters. He had a lifelong love of the Pittsburgh Steelers, old Westerns, Black Velvet on the rocks, and cooking.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scott and Kristi recently moved to Missoula after 22 years in Billings. Scott had sold his pump company and was settling into retirement.