Scott Thomas McCulloch, 61, passed away Sept. 9, 2020, in Billings. His wife and son were by his side when he passed.

Scott was born on Dec. 6, 1958, in Saint Paul, Minnesota, to Carol Theresa McCulloch and George Frederick McCulloch. He grew up in Roseville, Minnesota, and graduated from Alexander Ramsey High School. He attended the University of Minnesota-Duluth and obtained a BS Degree in Elementary Education. Scott then moved to Montana and taught at Broadwater and Big Sky Elementary Schools, from 1983 to 1995. It was at Broadwater where he met his beloved wife of 31 years, Melanie Shikany McCulloch. They then had a son, Ben, who was the light of his life.

In 1995, Scott became President of the Billings Education Association. He served in that position until 1999. He then began working for the Montana Federation of Public Employees and remained there until his time of death. Scott fulfilled a lifetime political dream and represented Billings in the Montana Legislature for two terms. Many colleagues along the way became his lifelong friends.