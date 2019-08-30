Scott Wilson Black, 60, passed peacefully surrounded by family in Billings, MT on August 27, 2019.
He was born July 4th, 1959 in Billings to Shirley and Alan Black along with his twin, Jeffery. He was an avid truck driver who enjoyed being out on the road whether it be behind the truck wheel or the handlebars of his motorcycle. He enjoyed “shooting the breeze” and joking around with whoever he could poke fun at.
Scott is survived by his children: Johnny Rodriguez, Scott Black, Emily Black, and three grandchildren, along with other family and friends.
Please join us for graveside services on Saturday, September 7th at 4 p.m. in Huntley, MT at Pleasant View Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life at 1202 Ave D, Billings, MT.
To plant a tree in memory of Scott Black as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.