Obit Directory 050422 Michelotti-Sawyers

CLARK - Makiah Rae, 20. Services 1 p.m. Thursday, Harvest Church. (5)

Vernes, Polly, 95. Memorial service Noon Sat at Trinity Lutheran Church. (7)

Pilcher, Dolores, 89. Graveside service 9 am Sat at Holy Cross Cemetery. (7)

Amen, Michael, 60, of Billings. Funeral arrangements are pending. (4)

