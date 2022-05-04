 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Obit Directory 050522 Michelotti-Sawyers

  • 0
Obit Directory 050522 Michelotti-Sawyers

CLARK - Makiah Rae, 20. Services 1 p.m. Thursday, Harvest Church. (5)

Vernes, Polly, 95. Memorial service 12 Sat at Trinity Lutheran Church. (7)

Pilcher, Dolores, 89. Graveside service 9 a.m. Sat at Holy Cross Cemetery. (7)

Jans, Lori, 57. No services planned. (5)

Ostlund, Sarah, 90. Service arrangements pending. (5)

AMEN — Michael Alan, 60. Funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, Faith E Church, with viewing one hour prior to service. (6)

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans love to spoil their pets and treat them like family

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News