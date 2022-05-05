Obit Directory 050622 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL
Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.
No Services Planned
SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL
925 S. 27th 245-6427
Meza – Robert Louis, 58, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m., Fri. May 6 at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th Street. Interment following at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (6)
Biddle – LeAnne, 65, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m., Sat. May 7 at Broadmoor LDS Church, 1640 Broadmoor Dr. Interment following at Mountview Cemetery. (7)
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL
315 E. 3rd. 628-6858
No Services Planned
SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE
201 N. Broadway 446-1121
No Services Planned
SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS
35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858
No Services Planned
