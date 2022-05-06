 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Obit Directory 050722 Dahl Funeral Chapel

  • 0
Obit Directory 050722 Dahl Funeral Chapel

FERGUSON - Debra, 64 of Billings. Celebration of Life 1pm Sat. 5/21 at Riverfront Park. (8)

MILLER – Ralph, 84 of Billings, services pending at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (9)

WAMBOLT – Edward, 93, of Billings. Memorial Mass noon Tuesday, St. Patrick's Co-Cathedral. (10)

LAFRANIER – Leslie, 69, of Lewistown. Memorial Service 1:30 pm Saturday, May 14 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (14)

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to find a part-time job once you have retired

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News