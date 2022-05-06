Obit Directory 050722 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

No Services Planned

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

Biddle, LeAnne, 65, Billings. Funeral service 11:00 a.m., Sat. May 7 at Broadmoor LDS Church, 1640 Broadmoor Dr. Interment following at Mountview Cemetery. (7)

Schoessler, Roy Daniel, 81, Billings. Funeral service 11:00 a.m., Wed., May 11, with visitation 1 hour prior, at Hope Lutheran Church, 1911 US HWY 87 E. (10)

Heimbichner, Tina Eileen, Memorial service 10:00 a.m., Tues. May 10 at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th Street. Interment following at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (10)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

No Services Planned

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned