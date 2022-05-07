 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obit Directory 05082 Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Damm, Reuben of Columbus, MT. Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m., Sat. May 14 at the Columbus Community Congregational Church. Service will be live streamed on the church facebook page. (8)

Gannon, Patrick, 46, of Billings. Memorial Service, 10 a.m. Sat. May 14, at Cremation & Funeral Gallerywith reception following, at the Columbia Club2216 Grand Ave. For full obituary see www.cfgbillings.com. (8)

