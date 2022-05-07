Obit Directory 050822 Smith Funeral Chapel

SMITH WEST CHAPEL

Adjacent to Terrace Gardens Cemetery 304 34TH ST. W 245-6427 4 Blocks N. of Central on 34th St. W.

No Services Planned

SMITH DOWNTOWN CHAPEL

925 S. 27th 245-6427

Schoessler, Roy Daniel, 81, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m., Wed., May 11, with visitation 1 hour prior, at Hope Lutheran Church, 1911 US HWY 87 E. (10)

Heimbichner, Tina Eileen, Memorial service 10 a.m., Tues. May 10 at Smith Downtown, 925 S. 27th Street. Interment following at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (10)

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL LAUREL

315 E. 3rd. 628-6858

Shelton – Delores May, 81, Billings. Funeral service Sat., May 14 at 2 p.m. at Grace Bible Church, 917 Washington in Laurel. (8)

SMITH OLCOTT CHAPEL RED LODGE

201 N. Broadway 446-1121

No Services Planned

SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL COLUMBUS

35 N. Diamond St. 628-6858

No Services Planned