Obit Directory 051022 Dahl Funeral Chapel

MAHAN Kelley, 62 of Billings, Celebration of Life, Friday May 13, 11:00 am at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (10-13)
HARMAN Amelia, 93 of Billings, Celebration of Life Saturday May 14th, 10:00 am at Peace Lutheran Church. (10-14)
MCDONNELL – Dennis, 67 of Absarokee, formerly of Lewistown, Celebration of Life Friday May 20th at the 5 Spot in Absarokee, Graveside in Moore. (10-14)
WAMBOLT – Edward, 93, of Billings. Memorial Mass noon Tuesday, St. Patrick's Co-Cathedral. Graveside service Wednesday at 11:00 am. (11)
LAFRANIER – Leslie, 69, of Lewistown. Memorial Service 1:30 pm Saturday, May 14 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (14)
