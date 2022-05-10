Obit Directory 05112 Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHELPS - Michael, 69, of Billings. Celebration of life, 10:30 am Wed. May 18, at Faith Chapel Church, 517 Shiloh Road, Billings, MT.

For full obituary see www.cfgbillings.com. (11)

