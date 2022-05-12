 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Obit Directory 051222 Michelotti-Sawyers

  • 0
Obit Directory 050822 Michelotti-Sawyers

Smith - Robert Allen "Bob," 90. Vigil 6:30 p.m. Friday, St. Michael's Church, Absarokee. Funeral mass 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Michael's Church, Absarokee.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to make your phone battery last longer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News