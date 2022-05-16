 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Obit Directory 051222 Michelotti-Sawyers

Obit Directory 050822 Michelotti-Sawyers

STENE — Fern J., 88. Services 11 a.m. Monday, May 23, Michelotti-Sawyers. 17

RIOJAS — Jose, 73. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. 17

OSTLUND — Sarah, 90. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 11 a.m. Thursday, Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial 11 a.m. Friday in Malta. 20

JOHNSON — Fern, 89. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Mission Ridge. 21

