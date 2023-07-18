Seth Chelini passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, in a motorcycle accident. He was beloved by all who knew him. He is survived by his three children, extended family, as well as his massive chosen family. Everyone who knew him spoke of his generosity, fearlessness, and devotion to his family. Taken too soon, he will always be missed.
A memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.
The family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers in this difficult time.
