Severt, Robert "Bud" Rist , 95 of Billings, MT, graduated to glory July 29, in Billings. After over seven years he is finally Reunited with Mom, Vonnie Marie, his sweetheart for nearly 65 years.

Bud was born August 15, 1926, in Broadview, MT. The son of Sigurd Mathias and Elsie Selma "Fuchs" Rist.

Bud and Vonnie met one special night on a double date. They were in the same class and graduated from Senior High School in 1945. On December 26, 1950, they were united in marriage at St. Patrick's Co Cathedral in Billings.

Bud spent the first five years of his life between Broadview and Lavina on the family homestead near Belmont. His memories of those early years included chasing after his big sister Ann, as she rode off to school on her horse. He could not catch her, but she would stop and pick him up and he would sit in the back of that one room schoolhouse all day. It was there that he met his first and best friend for nearly 85 years, Leo Schraudner. Oh, the times those two had together! Let's just leave it at that.

In 1931, the family hitched the horses to the wagons and set out for Billings. Bud remembered helping his older brother John gathering old wood and nails from a barn that had fallen in. They took as much as they could and used it to build a home on the north side of town. John was Bud's mentor for years, as he taught him how to be a carpenter.

After high school, Bud attended the University of Montana, and played football for the GRIZ. At 5'11" and 180 lbs he played defensive lineman; they wore leather helmets without face masks. After two years he transferred to Eastern Montana College in Billings where he played football, baseball, and was on the track team. At EMC he got his degree in Elementary Education. He also became the first head football coach for Billings Central High School in 1947, under the direction of Father Richard J. Hopkins. He would later earn a Master of Arts in Education from Montana State University. He was a coach, teacher, and administrator in many places including Carson City, NV, in Wyoming at; Lusk, Sundance, Gillette, and Fort Washakie three different times. He ended his education career in Fromberg, MT. Instead of retiring, in the summer of 1982 he and Vonnie moved back to Billings, bought a book bindery, and named it Americana Bookcraft. Along with their sons, they bound, repaired, and restored books there for 25 years and retired at the age of 80.

Bud and Vonnie were deeply devoted Christians to the Catholic Faith, that Faith sustained them throughout their lives. Bud attended Mary Queen of Peace Church almost every Sunday and would say the Rosary every day.

Some very close friends that Bud had aside from Leo Schraudner…were Wally Stephens, Howard Kenna, Johnny Larson, Harold Davis, Ed Hunter, Swede Quam, Bill Hines, Bob Robertson, Bob Palmersheim, Albert Bauwens, and Steve Repec.

Bud is survived by his three sons: Matthew E. Rist of Deer Lodge, MT, Michael K. (Laura) Rist, and John Q. (DeLaine) Rist all of Billings; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Numerous nephews, nieces, and family members.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents, his beautiful wife of 64 years, Vonnie Marie. His brothers, Diego Van Elsen, John Van Elsen, and Andrew Rist, his sisters, Anna Marie Kennedy Burgo, and Ruth Ternes. Numerous nephews, nieces, and family members. And a very special sister-in-law, Monica (Van Elsen) Lang.

Cremation has taken place. Vigil will be held September 11, at 7 p.m., at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass will be held September 12, at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace Church. Luncheon to follow with the burial at Lavina Cemetery in Lavina, MT. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Montana Rescue Mission or a local charity of your choice in Bud's honor. Please share memories, stories, or photos of you and Bud here on his tribute wall.