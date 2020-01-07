SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Shari VanDelinder went to heaven to join her beloved husband Curt on Dec. 14, 2019, at 50 years old. Her strong body and unequaled spirit finally succumbed to a litany of medical challenges that would have taken a lesser person long ago.
She was born on June 5, 1969, in Williston, North Dakota. She graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1987 and acquired a college degree from Minnesota State University.
Shari was a unique and extraordinary life force. No one who ever met her will forget her. She was successful in every job she ever had and every business endeavor she chose to undertake. She enjoyed life like no other but her ultimate goal was to bring her family and friends on that joyful journey — and she always made sure it was joyful — with her. Battling numerous medical issues, she was always up for a plane, ship or car ride to someplace 'cool.'
Always mindful of lives with needs, she donated her organs so others could live on and those recipients will be getting a gift from an intelligent, beautiful, dynamic, generous source of life. She was always passionate about helping people. As a child, her parents would have to check the closets to see she if she was harboring a friend who was having trouble at home. As an adult, she made it possible for many students to attend college by gathering donations for college scholarships.
It is impossible to include all of Shari’s accomplishments or describe her beauty, wit, and spirit. Everyone who knew her will miss her and remember her forever.
Her legacy will live on in her four remarkable children: Jordan, Taylor, Derek and Brady. They all have her beauty of body and soul, sense of humor, devotion to family, and her dynamic personality.
She is survived by those children; her loving parents, Zena and Bob Jacox; her sister, Lori Goff (Mike, Cody, Jamie and Jameson); her brother, Jeff (Cindy, Madison, and Damon and Diedre and Derek). Her daughters-in-law, Kinsey (Jordan’s wife), and Madeline (Derek’s wife), and their daughter, Scottlyn, who brought Shari so much joy. And an army of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will never forget Shari VanDelinder.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Interment will follow in Mountview Cemetery in Billings.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
