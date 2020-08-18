× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sharon A. Huyser transitioned to the arms of Jesus on Saturday, August 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 29, 1938, in Glendive, Montana, to Phil and Alice Young.

Sharon grew up in Livingston, Montana, and graduated from Park County High School in 1956. She then attended Billings Business College. It was there that she met her future husband Bill on a blind date in November 1956. They were married March 16, 1957. They had two daughters Sheri and Billie, and throughout their lives have spent as much time as possible with the girls and their families. Sharon also had a very close bond with Bill's younger brother Walt, who lived with them in the summers while attending college.

Growing up, Sharon was extremely close with her Dad and was always his trusty sidekick. At a young age she began competing in O-Mok-Sees and she and her best horse Prancer won many trophies. Phil loved telling her kids and grandkids stories about how good they were together. She loved all animals and all animals loved her. She was never without a variety of dogs and cats. Her current lap dogs Mocha and Barney miss her already.